Ghana: IGP calls for unity in fight against political vigilantism

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, has called on Ghanaians to unite and fight against the emerging canker of political vigilantism.He also urged all vocal voices to speak against the phenomenon, which has the tendency to erode the impressive political gains made by the country since the inception of democracy.

“Vigilantism is not just a security problem; it has political connotations, with social consequences, and we all need to be honest in assessing the creation, usage and dangers of vigilante groups in our national discourse,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra.

He told the newspaper that some suspects had failed to show up in cases the police had taken action thereby resulting in lack of information and evidence to prosecute.

He therefore called for more commitment to the fight against vigilantism.