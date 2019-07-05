Ghana: IGP urges citizens to take personal safety precautions

Published on 05.07.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, has advised

Ghanaians to take their personal safety seriously to help preserve lives and

property.He noted that this would lead to enhanced security for families in dealing with crimes

as the police work assiduously to combat crimes in the society.

The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that the IGP revealed that many citizens, were

not aware of the personal roles they should play in keeping law and order as well

as the security system and that the time has come for them to participate in promoting

their personal security.

He then asked them to report suspected characters in the various communities

In order to assist in ensuring law and order.