Ghana: IGP urges citizens to take personal safety precautions

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, has advised
Ghanaians to take their personal safety seriously to help preserve lives and
property.He noted that this would lead to enhanced security for families in dealing with crimes
as the police work assiduously to combat crimes in the society.
The Daily Graphic reports on Friday that the IGP revealed that many citizens, were
not aware of the personal roles they should play in keeping law and order as well
as the security system and that the time has come for them to participate in promoting
their personal security.
He then asked them to report suspected characters in the various communities
In order to assist in ensuring law and order.