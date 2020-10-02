International › APA

Ghana: Illegal mining site accident claims 5 lives

Published on 02.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Five persons were confirmed dead on Friday at an illegal mining site known by locals as “Face 2” at the outskirts of Ayanfuri at the Upper West Denykyira in the Central region of Ghana.Local media reports said that the mining site collapsed at around 4.30 pm and trapped five persons under the pit.

The reports said that the trapped persons were removed by the crowd of onlookers from the rubble and rushed to the Offin Government Hospital where they were pronounced dead and their bodies deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

The reports added that the Regional Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Isaac Evans Ettie, who confirmed the incident said the case was under investigation.

