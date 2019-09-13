Ghana Immigration trains strategic officers on fraud detection

The Fraud Detection unit of the Ghana Immigration has empowered 57
strategic officers to facilitate the detection of frauds associated with
various documents they come in contact with daily.The officers were selected from various public institutions such as Ghana immigration
Service (GIS), Births and Deaths Registry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the
Marriage Registry of the Registrar General’s Department.
Citi News reports on Friday that they went through a one-week training in technical
and tactical profiling, enhanced security features of documents and different types
of substrates, among others under the Strengthening Border and Migration
Management in Ghana (SMMIG) project.
Addressing the graduands in a speech delivered on behalf of the Comptroller-General,
the Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Finance and
Administration, Mrs. Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, urged them to use the knowledge
acquired proficiently.
“This is one of the many functions of the Service and we must, therefore, be able
to detect the authenticity and genuineness of a document in the hand of the
owner.
The Netherlands Deputy Ambassador to Ghana, Katja Lasseur,
emphasized the need for the GIS to stay alert at the frontiers in order to
detect fraudulent travel documents.