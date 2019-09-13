Ghana Immigration trains strategic officers on fraud detection

Published on 13.09.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

The Fraud Detection unit of the Ghana Immigration has empowered 57

strategic officers to facilitate the detection of frauds associated with

various documents they come in contact with daily.The officers were selected from various public institutions such as Ghana immigration

Service (GIS), Births and Deaths Registry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the

Marriage Registry of the Registrar General’s Department.

Citi News reports on Friday that they went through a one-week training in technical

and tactical profiling, enhanced security features of documents and different types

of substrates, among others under the Strengthening Border and Migration

Management in Ghana (SMMIG) project.

Addressing the graduands in a speech delivered on behalf of the Comptroller-General,

the Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration (DCGI) in-charge of Finance and

Administration, Mrs. Judith Dzokoto-Lomoh, urged them to use the knowledge

acquired proficiently.

“This is one of the many functions of the Service and we must, therefore, be able

to detect the authenticity and genuineness of a document in the hand of the

owner.

The Netherlands Deputy Ambassador to Ghana, Katja Lasseur,

emphasized the need for the GIS to stay alert at the frontiers in order to

detect fraudulent travel documents.