Ghana improves in World Ease of Doing Business report

Ghana has moved six places in the 2019 World Ease of Doing Business report issued by the World Bank, APA learns here.According to the report issued on Wednesday, Ghana moved from 120th position to the 114th position..

The Business and Financial Times confirms on Thursday that the improvement was partly attributed to improvement in trading across the borders.

Ghana implemented a paperless customs clearance system, making importing easier, the world report said.

Ghana therefore overtakes Ivory Coast (122nd position) and Mali (145th position).

Government has been putting in place various efforts to shore up the economy and reduce the time of transacting businesses as well as creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.