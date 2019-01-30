Ghana improves on global corruption index

Ghana is ranked 78 out of 180 countries in the Global Corruption Perception Index (CPI) for the year 2018, APA learns here.The CPI also scored Ghana 41 out of 100 in terms of clean score for the same period in respect, indicating that Ghana has improved upon its corruption by one point in 2017.

The Ghanaian Times, however, reports that the score, according to the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), is a positive sign as opposed to the previously continuous dips on the global perception index.

The CPI report said Ghana moved up owing to improvements in policies and initiatives by government for the same period.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of the GII, Mrs. Linda Ofori-Kwafo, has cautioned people not to become overjoyed with the current rating, saying there is more room for improvement.