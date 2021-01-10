Ghana in new political dilemma

The anxiety over the political situation in Ghana, following the just concluded, but tightly contested presidential and parliamentary elections, is far from over in spite of the fact that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Thursday, January 7, 2021 sworn in for the second four-year term in office.The expectations by many Ghanaians that the December 7, 2020 general election, which was the country’s eighth consecutive poll since returning to democracy about 30 years ago, would be peaceful and credible failed to materialize.

Before the election, the presidential candidate of the leading opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. John Mahama, raised issues on the poor handling of the new voter registration exercise by the country’s Electoral Commission (EC). And during the election, which was characterized by violence and alleged electoral fraud, which compelled the NDC to reject the results of the election announced by the EC and headed to the Supreme Court to seek redress.

Although many observer groups both local and foreign declared the conduct of the poll as peaceful and credible, but the police in Ghana reported that five persons were killed, while 17 others were wounded in election-related violence in Ghana, casting a shadow over the West African country hailed for its stable democracy.

But the current cloud is over Ghana’s 8th Parliament, where none of the two leading political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC has clear majority. According to the results of the parliamentary election, the two parties secured 137 seats each and one seat for the Independent candidate.

In the election conducted by the parliamentarians-elect for the post of the Speaker, which was marred by violence and ballot box snatching, a member of the NDC, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, was elected, defeating the Speaker of the 7th Parliament and NPP member, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye.

With this development in the Parliament, President Nana Akufo-Addo in his last State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, January 5, urged the Parliamentarians to unite.

“The good people of Ghana have spoken and given Parliament an almost equal strength on both sides of the House; we have no choice but to work with the consequences of the desires of the people,” he said.

Although, the election Mr. Bagbin of the NDC as the Speaker has shown that the members are willing to share power since none of the two leading parties has a clear majority in the Parliament. But some Ghanaians, see this development as new and worrisome in their political history since the party that wins the Presidency and majority in Parliament produces the Speaker.

No doubt, their fears are unconnected with the difficulties which the president will have passing important bills and reforms through Parliament. However, the Member of Parliament for the Ningo Prampram constituency, Mr. Sam Nartey George, has dismissed the fears already expressed by some Ghanaians, saying that members of Parliament from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have proven to be consensus builders.

He noted that after yielding the first Deputy Speaker position to the NPP, the NDC also nominated the independent candidate as the Second Deputy Speaker.

Mr. George told the Accra-based radio station Citi FM on Thursday, January 7, that the aforementioned indicates the party’s interest in safeguarding the democracy of the country.

“We have proven to be consensus builders, after seceding the first Deputy Speaker position to the NPP, what did we do? We nominated the independent candidate as the Second Deputy. We have shown our interest in safeguarding the democracy of the country,” local media reports quoted George as saying.

He assured that the NDC would not take advantage of the election of its member, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, as Speaker of Parliament to frustrate President Akufo-Addo in his second term in office.

“If we wanted to hold the President to ransom, the Speaker would not have been allowed to appear for the President’s swearing-in ceremony. We would have just asked the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu to replace him. We are not that kind of party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker, who was sworn in on Thursday, has assured Ghanaians that he would discharge his duties without fear or favour.

But the statement by the NDC on Friday, January 8, that that notwithstanding the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President of Ghana for a second term in office, the party would not recognise him as such, until all issues surrounding his election were satisfactorily resolved.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, told a news conference in Accra on Friday that the circumvention of due process, which was openly displayed during the election of a Speaker of Parliament on Thursday was a replica of what happened during the December 7, 2020 general elections.

The NDC, according to him, has consequently called for a full Parliamentary probe to be instituted by the Speaker of Parliament into the “unfortunate incidents of January 7th, 2021” in the chamber of Parliament.

The General Secretory frowned at the “invasion of the Chamber of Parliament by gun-wielding military men, with ‘azugu’ masks, and the snatching of ballot papers by now ‘dishonourable’ Carlos Ahenkorah, and punish all those who are found culpable in accordance with the laws of the country, including the conduct of the Clerk of Parliament on that occasion and to forestall any such occurrence in the future.”

He, however, urged the newly elected Speaker and NDC Parliamentarians “to always remember the hard fought victory of that night and ensure they put the national interest first at all times”.

Despite the assurances from the new Speaker of Parliament and some members of the NDC, the current stance of the NDC not to recognize President Akufo-Addo as president until the issues before the Supreme Court are satisfactorily resolved and the issue of circumvention of due process in the election of the Speaker of Parliament by the NPP and the December 7 election characterized by the use armed soldiers at various polling stations and constituency collation centres, snatching of ballot boxes, intimidation, harassment and in some cases, killing of innocent unarmed civilians in cold blood may portray the NDC as a party unwilling to work with the NPP in harmony for the overall development of Ghana and the welfare of Ghanaians.

Perhaps, what the Ghanaians are experiencing in its 8th Parliament is not new as Nigerian opposition parties had produced the Senate President and deputy Senate President. Although the two countries have different political systems- presidential system for Nigeria and Parliamentary for Ghana, the current development promotes checks and balance in governance and requires robust lobbying by lawmakers to get bills and other pieces of legislation passed by Parliament.