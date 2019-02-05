Ghana inaugurates $30m cocoa processing factory

Ghana’s Trade and Industry Minister, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has inaugurated a $30-million cocoa processing factory at the Spintex Road in Accra, APA learns here Tuesday.The factory, which is expected to process 15,000 tonnes of cocoa beans annually, is one of the projects earmarked under the government flagship programme, “One-District, One Factory”.

The Afrotropic Processing Company Limited (ACPL) will produce quality products that could be used for chocolate, cocoa powder, cocoa liquor and cocoa butter.

It is also expected to add up to the number of cocoa tonnes processed locally, which stood at 300,000 tonnes last year.

In his address, Mr. Kyerematen explained that the citing of the factory is to enhance government’s agenda to ensure that 50 percent of raw materials are processed locally.