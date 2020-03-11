Ghana inching closer to cashless economy – VP

Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that his country is inching closer to a cashless economy with various systems put in place.He noted that the introduction of a Universal Quick Response (QR) code will be the game changer in making the country a truly cashless state.

The Vice President disclosed that Ghana will launch the system in two weeks and urged all Ghanaians to join hands with the government to make that dream a reality.

“Government wants to ensure that every Ghanaian no matter where they are benefit from the technology sector and at the same time guarantees our economic security and this is the vehicle that will take us there,” he said.

The Ghanaian Times on Wednesday reported that the Vice President, said at a two-day workshop on technology in Accra, that the country was making various efforts to move to a cashless economy status, hence the frantic efforts to make that a reality.