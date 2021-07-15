Ghana: Inflation rate increased marginally to 7.8% in June

The inflation rate increased marginally to 7.8 percent in June as against 7.5 percent recorded in May, the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has said.Professor Annim told journalists in Accra that food and transport were the dominant drivers for the higher rate of inflation in June 2021.

According to him, food contributed 41.8 percent to overall inflation while transport contribution increased from 16.5 percent last month to 18.1 percent.

“Inflation for June 2021 indicates that the six-month continuous decline in food inflation has been reversed by 1.9 percentage points,” local media reports on Thursday quoted Prof Annim as saying.

He said that the Month-on-Month inflation was 1.3 percent, while the Month-on-month food inflation exceeds non-food inflation by 1.0 percentage point, while Year-on-year variation between food 7.3 percent and non-food inflation 8.2 percent was 0.9 percent.

“A reversal in the declining trend of food inflation has been observed for the first time in six months as it increases by 1.9 percentage points between May and June 2021. This has contributed in closing the gap between food and non-food inflation,” he added.

However, inflation for locally produced items regained its dominance over inflation for imported items, surpassing inflation for imported items by 0.9 percentage points.