Ghana, Jamaica waive entry visa requirements for citizens

Ghana and Jamaica have waived visa entries for their citizens in order to foster closer ties for development.The Daily Graphic on Monday reports that a press conference addressed by President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo and his Jamaican counterpart, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, noted that the two countries had an excellent opportunity to build on their strong ties, imposed by culture and history to derive maximum economic benefits for their citizens.

The two leaders further pledged to reactivate the Ghana-Jamaica Joint Commission for Cooperation, which had been dormant for some time now.

President Akufo-Addo therefore invited Jamaicans to join the “Year-of-Return” launched by his administration to encourage Africans in the Diaspora to come home.