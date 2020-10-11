Ghana: Jubilee oil field achieves 300m barrels

The operator of the Jubilee and Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) fields, Tullow Ghana Limited (TGL), says it has achieved a significant milestone of 300 million barrels of oil production from the Jubilee oil field.“Tullow and its partners GNPC, Kosmos, Anadarko and Petro SA, are proud to be part of Ghana’s remarkable Jubilee story,” local media report quoted the company as saying

According to the report, the feat was achieved with support from the Ghanaian government as the Jubilee Field went from discovery to First Oil in just 40 months.

It noted that Tullow and its partners have invested US$10.8 billion from 2007 to 2019 in the Jubilee Field and will continue to invest in Ghana’s oil industry.

The production data of the company showed that in the first half of 2020, Jubilee production averaged 84,700 barrels per day, while TEN production averaged 50,900 barrels per day with facility uptime on both FPSOs in excess of 95 percent.

Speaking on the feat, the Chief Executive Officer, Tullow Oil Plc, Rahul Dhir, said: “reaching 300 million barrels of oil produced from the Jubilee field is a significant moment for Ghana and for Tullow Oil.”

“This could not have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of our employees and contractors and support from and close co-operation with the Government of Ghana and our Partners,” he said.

“Tullow Ghana thanks all stakeholders, including the Government of Ghana, its Joint Venture Partners, contractors and suppliers, its host communities, its staff and the people of Ghana for their collaboration and support in reaching this important milestone,” he added.