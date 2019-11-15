Ghana: Judicial service workers call off strike

The judiciary workers have reported to work on Friday in the various courts, following the suspension of the indefinite strike by the leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) on Thursday.APA reports that some workers have returned to the various court complexes after the strike, which began on Wednesday nationwide.

A statement issued by the association and published by the Daily Graphic, said: “We are glad to announce to the general public rank and file that today, 14th Novembers, 2019, the leadership of JUSAG and the management of the Judicial Service met on the issues that necessitated our indefinite strike.”

“In view of the above, we have resolved to suspend our industrial action with immediate effect. We therefore, appeal to our rank and file to resume work, while leadership works with the management on the matter,” the statement, signed by Alex Nartey, President of the association, said.

The announcement has come as a relief for litigants and others, whose cases have been pending before the courts.