Ghana kidnappers demanded $800, 000 ransom – Report

The kidnappers of two Canadian women in Ghana had demanded a whooping $800, 000 as ransom from their families, local meda has reported.Ms Lauren Patricia Catherine and Ms Bailey Jordan Chilly were seized by their Nigerian abductors and their Ghanaian collaborators in Ghana’s second largest city Kumasi on June 4.

They had boarded an Uber taxi on their way to a hostel at Nyhiayeso, a suburb of Kumasi when they were forcibly taken away, local reports said.

According to a report by state-owned newspaper, Daily Graphic on Saturday, people identified as Agbalor, Ojiyorwe, Omarsar and Yakubu, assaulted the ladies and forced them into their vehicle amid shooting before driving off to an unknown destination.

It was later discovered as an uncompleted building.

Apart from demanding $800,000 as ransom, the kidnappers also smeared their victims’ faces with blood to demonstrate their serious intent.

Initially, the families of the two Canadians wanted to pay the ransom but they were dissuaded from this by the Ghanaian government which vowed to rescue the girls.

Catherine and Chilly has since been flown back to Canada, their home country after they were freed by Ghanaian intelligence operatives in a dramatic rescue operation on Wednesday.