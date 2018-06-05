Ghana: Kidney patients to enjoy free transplant from September

The patients with kidney problems are expected to enjoy free kidney transplant at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Renal Dialysis Unit from September this year, APA learns here,The specialists from Birmingham in the United Kingdom will be brought in with their equipment to perform the free kidney transplant on patients.

The First Sky Group, a construction firm sponsoring the initiative, is expecting to use the free transplant as an exit plan for some kidney patients they sponsor on weekly basis at the dialysis unit of the hospital.

The Daily Graphic reports that the Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, made this known when a team from the group visited the hospital on Monday.

.The Head of the Renal and Dialysis Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Vincent Boima, stated that more than 260 patients were receiving dialysis treatment, a situation that put pressure on their limited facilities.

She noted that a Kidney Transplant Scheme instituted by the First Sky Group, has brought much relief to some distressed patients, who could not afford weekly treatments of about $50.