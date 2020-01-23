Ghana: Killing of cop, NIC’s fight against fake insurance, grab media attention

The gunning down of a police officer by armed robbers and the resolve by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to clamp down on fake car insurance stickers dominate the headlines of Ghanaian newspapers on Thursday.The Ghanaian Times reports that a police officer stationed at Mankessim in the Central Region, Lance Corporal Kingsley Boahen, was on Wednesday morning shot and killed by armed robbers in a shoot-out during a robbery incident.

A bounty of GH¢10,000 ($1,724.14) has been placed on the heads of the robbers by the Ghana Police Service.

The late officer was off duty and not in police uniform when he was shot some 200 meters away from the robbery scene.

Some four others sustained injuries during the exchange of fire between the police and the robbers, who attacked a fuel station at Mankessim.

The Business and Financial Times, for its part, said the National Insurance Commission (NIC) has announced that it will clamp down on vehicle owners who use fake insurance stickers to evade taxes on their vehicles.

The move, which is being supported by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), to help end the situation where some accident victims did not get compensation, following the use of such stickers by some unscrupulous drivers and vehicle owners.