Ghana: King of Ashanti Kingdom urges CAF to improve football in Africa

The King of Ashanti Kingdom of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, to use his good offices to enrich the African football terrain in order to check the exodus of players from the Continent.Receiving the CAF President, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the Asantehene noted that owing to the poor nature of the game as well as the poor welfare of the players, it has become the norm for any talented player to seek greener pastures outside the Continent.

He therefore advised CAF to help develop African football to make it attractive enough to retain players in Africa for beautiful soccer.

Mr. Ahmad, who is Ghana to receive an honorary doctorate award from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Wednesday, was accompanied to the Palace of the King by Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, President of the Ghana Football Association and CAF 1st Vice Chairperson and Member of the FIFA Council.