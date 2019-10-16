Ghana: Kotoka International airport adjudged best in West Africa

The Kotoka International Airport in Accra has been ranked the best in West Africa and the fourth best in the World by the Airport Council International (ACI), APA has learnt on Wednesday.The feat was due to adherence to standards and high airport service quality.

The Ghanaian Times reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo, who made this known in Accra, said this was achieved owing to government commitment to promote quality service at the airport.

Addressing the ACI annual conference in Accra on Tuesday, which is being attended by some 300 participants from across the African continent to share ideas and explore new opportunities, the president noted that it took a deliberate effort to improve on infrastructure while focusing on quality service and strict adherence to standards of operation to chalk the feat.

“We have liberalised the regulatory framework which the industry used to operate. We have abolished the 17.5 VAT on domestic air fares and this has resulted to almost a double of domestic passenger traffic,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo noted that 38 airlines are currently operating in Ghana and they connect directly to 30 different destinations.