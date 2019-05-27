Ghana: Kotoko beat Asec to lift Otumfuo Cup

Kumasi Asanto Kotoko on Sunday put up a sterling performance to beat Asec Mimosa of Ivory Coast 1-0 to win the Otumfuo @ 20 Cup played at the Baba Yara Stadium to crown the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the installation of the King of Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.The Porcupine Warriors had to wait till 30 minutes before breaking the defence of Asec, who were a delight to watch with interpersonal play after the goal.

The organiser of the match, Otumfuo Tutu, was full of praise for his team, Kotoko and expressed delight at the victory over the team, which has a long standing history with Kotoko in the history of the African Cup of Nations.

The ceremony was attended by Ghana’s Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.