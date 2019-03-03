Ghana: Kumasi Asante Kotoko wallop Nkana FC 3-0 in CAF championship

Ghana’s Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday put up a spirited first half performance to wallop Nkana Red Devils FC of Zambia 3-0 in a crucial CAF championship game played at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.Kumasi Asante Kotoko fetched the first goal through striker Abdul Fatawu Safiu who whipped a free kick to the near post which beat Nkana FC goalie, Allan Chibwe.

Five minutes later, Yocouba Sogne made another attempt with a header, but it was wide off target. But In the 24th minute, Emmanuel Gyamfi connected home a rebound after Daniel Darkwah’s powerful cross to make it two.

Coach CK Akonnor had to shuffle his cards and brought in Kwame Boahene and two minutes later, Martin Antwi powerfully struck a free-kick from the right flank with his left foot, which flew over the goalkeeper into the net to increase the tally to 3-0.

Nkana FC coach Beston Chambeshi responded with a quick substitution by replacing goalkeeper Chibwe with Kelvin Malunga on the half-hour mark.

Before the start of the second stanza, Nkana FC introduced Shadrik Musonda for Freddy Tshimenga. The visitors never gave up and tried to pile pressure on the Kotoko backline with Ronald Kampamba and Walter Bwalya combining forces.

Shortly afterwards, Kotoko got back into the game with their passing and inter-positional play to the amazement of the frenzy fans who thronged in their numbers to support their idol club.

Bonsu broke away from midfield and got tripped for a free kick which was eventually taken by Sogne but goalkeeper Malunga palmed it away for a corner.

By this result, Kotoko have moved to second place with six points, one behind leaders Al Hilal of Sudan who beat Zesco United 3-1 at home in Group C of the CAF championship competition.