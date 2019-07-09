Ghana: Leading opposition NDC demonstrates against ruling NPP administration

Scores of high ranking members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members on Tuesday joined their compatriots to demonstrate against the government of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the current economic hardships in the country.According to local news report, some high ranking personalities within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sat on the floor during the demonstration earlier this morning.

The report added that the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, led their sympathizers to sit on the streets with their hands on their heads mimicking persons in anguish.

Other notable personalities in the party, like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sam George, ABA Fuseini, Leeford Quarshie and a host of others were also spotted sitting on the bare floor, making similar gestures.

Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo had a plaster on his lips with his index finger placed on them, signifying that they were not allowed to speak in their own country over the prevailing economic situation.

Mr. Bernard Mornah, Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), who joined the demonstration, was also seen sitting on the floor.

The demonstration dubbed: “Kumyen Preko” to wit, ‘Kill me once and for all’, was organized by the Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ) with support from Central Democrats and Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold.