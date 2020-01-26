Ghana league: Kotoko beat Hearts 2-1

Published on 26.01.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday put up a spirited performance to beat arch rival Accra Hearts of Oak 2-1 to secure all the three points at stake in Ghana’s premier league.Guinean Naby Keita scored a 90th-minute penalty as Asante Kotoko claimed a 2-1 victory when the match appeared to be heading to a dour 1-1 draw.

Joseph Esso had cancelled out Justice Blay’s early strike for the Porcupine Warriors.

Officiating referee Emmanuel Eshun awarded Kotoko an 88th-minute penalty following a handball by Hearts of Oak defender which Keita stepped up and converted to give Kotoko three points in Day Six of the premier league.

Kotoko have a good record at home to Hearts of Oak.