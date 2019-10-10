Ghana lecturers ‘muddied’ in sex for grades expose

The University of Ghana (UG) has interdicted two lecturers, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, after they were named in an undercover investigation by a BBC documentary alleging “sex for grades” between them and their students, APA learnt Thursday.Footage of the undercover investigation was aired on Joy TV on Monday night, showing the two lecturers trying to woo female students who approached them for help with their academic exercises.

According to a statement signed by Dr. Stella Amoa, Director of Public Affairs at the university, the two lecturers will be invited to the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with the investigations.

The statement said the university places huge importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct and condemned any such acts if they occurred.

It encouraged female students to be bold enough and report male lecturers who harass them on campus for proper action to be taken against them.

The “sex for grade scandal”, which broke out on Monday, has been very topical in Ghana, with people having mixed reactions to the video they saw.