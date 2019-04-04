Ghana: Liberty beat Dwarfs 4-0 in special competition of GFA

Liberty Professionals on Wednesday put up a splendid performance to beat Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs 4-0 in a special competition being organised by the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association.The Dansoman lads, who suffered a 1-3 defeat in their first game away to WAFA in the Volta Region, scored two goals in each half to stage a wonderful comeback into the competition, being organised to get representatives for the various CAF competitions.

In other games, Elmina Sharks scored a late second half goal to shock gloriouis Accra Hearts of Oak.

The game was very fast and beautiful, but Hearts failed to utilise their scoring chances in both halves, thereby giving away goals 8 minutes to full time.

Aduana Stars, rejuvenated their chances with a 2-1 victory over XI Wonders, while Bechem United vs AshantiGold SC and Dreams FC vs Karela FC ended goalless and 1-1 draw respectively.

In another development, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Medeama at the Tarkwa Park on Thursday.