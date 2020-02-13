Ghana:: Local car manufacturer calls for state support

A local Ghanaian car manufacturing company, Kantanka Automobile Company, has appealed to the government to support its expansion drive.The company, which has produced and sold over 1,000 cars since 2017, is asking the government to intensify its support by persuading public institutions to patronize its vehicles.

The call has come at a time the Ghanaian government is contemplating on introducing a framework to regulate the importation of used and salvaged vehicles to pave the way for global automobile giants to set up assembly plants in Ghana.

Kantanka is Ghana’s sole local carmaker, and has called for its share of the government kitty to enable it expand and support economic growth.

Sales and Marketing Executive of Kantanka Automobile Company Limited,

Ebo Safo Kantanka, told Citi Business that “Although few of the municipal assemblies are using our vehicles, it must be a law for every municipal assembly or government institution to start buying from Kantanka so that the company will grow. It will be sad if in five years’ time Kantanka automobile will be no more. Every Ghanaian will be very sad. So we are just saying that let’s help Kantanka to grow.”

Kantanka made history as Ghana’s local car manufacturer with an objective to create a market with diverse brands of vehicles that meet the income status of the citizenry.

Mr. Safo Kantanka says expansion works are underway at the manufacturing centra at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region to produce more cars to meet the growing demand.