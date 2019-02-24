Ghana: Mahama wins opposition NDC ticket for 2020 elections

Ghana’s immediate past president John Dramani Mahama has been elected overwhelmingly by the delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead the party in the 2020 general elections.The certified results from the Electoral Commission indicated that Mr. Dramani Mahama secured 95.24 percent endorsement among other six contestants.

Mr Dramani Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.24 percent of the total valid votes cast while the other six contenders managed 4 percent.

Professor Joshua Alabi who came second had a total of 3,404 votes representing 1.52 percent.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin whose fierce criticism of Mahama during the campaign enraged delegates followed in the third place with a total of 2,301 votes representing 1.03 percent.

Goosie Tanoh, former activist of the party who left the NDC in the year 2000 to form his Reform Party over declaration of late Professor John Evans Atta Mills as sole candidate by former President Jerry John Rawlings, came fourth with a total of 2,091 votes, representing 0.93 percent.

Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah, a former Trade minister came fifth with 1,447 votes representing 0.65 percent while Mr. Sylvester Mensah, a former National Health Insurance Authority Chief Executive Officer, polled 934 votes in sixth position representing 0.42 percent.

All the six contenders have congratulated Mr. Mahama for over his victory.

Former President Mahama has since expressed his surprise over the overwhelming endorsement saying nothing could stop the party from recapturing power in 2020 elections.