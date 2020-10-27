Ghana: Man in police custody for strangling wife to death

A Ghanaian woman, Rahinatu Hamidu, was allegedly strangled to death by her husband when a misunderstanding between the married couple at Pulmakom near Pusiga in the Upper East Region turned tragic.

IIt was gathered that after the act, the deceased’s husband, Yakubu Hamidu, was said to have taken a knife in their apartment, slashed his throat with it and inflicted a deep cut in his throat. It was, however, not clear why Hamidu attempted to kill himself.

The report by Ghana’s Daily Graphic newspaper said that the incident, which occurred at 4:30am on Friday, October 16, 2020, attracted residents to the scene because of the noise that came out from their room and both were rushed first to the Widana Health Centre where the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival, but they were later conveyed to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital for a more thorough medical examination.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. David Fianko-Okyere, who confirmed the story to the Daily Graphic at Bolgatanga, stated that on October 16, 2020, the Bawku Divisional Police Command received a distress call that a man had reportedly killed his wife during a misunderstanding.

The Police PRO stated that a team of police personnel then proceeded to the Bawku Presbyterian Hospital where they found the deceased lying on a stretcher at the emergency ward of the hospital.

The police found marks on the deceased’s body.

The body was later identified by the deceased’s family and released to them for burial.

Mr. Fianko-Okyere said Hamidu (husband of the deceased) was also receiving treatment at the emergency ward of the same hospital when the Bawku Police personnel paid a visit.

According to the police, the suspect is currently in police custody to assist in investigations and if found culpable, the law would take its course.