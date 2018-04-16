Ghana: Medeama closes in on AshGold

Medeama FC of Tarkwa on Sunday defeated Inter Allies by a goal to nil in their 2018 7th week premier league clash at the Tawkwa T&A ParkThe feat leaves them in second place on 13 points, same as leaders AshGold FC, who have a game in hand to play.

At Cape Coast, Elmina Sharks surprised Accra Hearts of Oak to a 2-1 defeat, helping them to the third position while Dreams FC, a new entrant, dismissed Asante Kotoko by 1-0 scoreline, sinking it to the fifth position.

Other results are at Cape Coast, Dwarfs 2-1 Liberty; Berekum, Chelsea 1-0 Bechmen United; Techiman, Eleven Wonders 2-1WAFA; and WA, All Stars 0-1 Karela.