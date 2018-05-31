Ghana: Medeama open 2-point lead in 2018 league

Ghana’s league leader, Medeama on Wednesday opened a two-point lead at the top following a 4-1 thumping of former champions, Wa All Stars in their 14th week premier league fixture.Two goals each from Kwasi Donsu and Kwame Boateng were enough for the home team to maintain their grasp at the apex of the league table on 26 points.

AshGold are in 2nd place with 24 points, courtesy a 1-0 home victory over in-form Dreams FC, who are 3rd with 23 points.

New entrant, Karela FC, noted for beating big teams in the season, now occupy the 4th position with 22 points after securing an away 1-1 draw against WAFA.

Other results are at Dansoman, Liberty 1-1 Kotoko; Techiman, XI Wonders 2-0 Chelsea; and Elmina, Sharks 2-2 Dwarfs.

Meanwhile, Inter Allies and Accra Hearts of Oak will face each other in a battle for survival mid-way into the league season, while the match between Aduana and Bechem United has been postponed to allow it prepare for international assignment.