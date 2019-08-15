Ghana media highlights DNA samples from kidnapped girls’ relatives

Samples secured by the police from four kidnapped girls’ relatives to pave the way for DNA tests have grabbed Ghana media headlines on Thursday.The Daily Graphic went to town with a banner headline “DNA test surest way”- specialist pathologist.

The paper went on to say that a specialist pathologist at Ghana’s premier hospital, Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Dr. Robert Kumoji, has explained that a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test is the surest way of identifying the skeletal remains of the four kidnapped girls discovered by the police in a cesspit at Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

According to the paper, the pathologist said the DNA test would also help to establish whether the remains are humans in the first place as well as to provide answers to all questions which may be running through the minds of many such as the length of time the persons may have died, whether they died through violent means as well as the race and sex of the deceased.

The Ghana Times, reporting on the same story said crack police forensic experts on Wednesday took DNA samples from the families of the four missing girls in Takoradi in the Western Region and that the samples were to be brought to Accra forensic laboratory for analysis to ascertain whether the remains found recently by the police matched with those of the missing four girls.

This follows an agreement between the police and the families of the kidnapped girls, 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson and 19-year-old Ruth Abakah last year.

The paper splashed the picture of ACP David Sananu Eklu, the Director General of the Police Public Affairs on its front page.

The Daily Guide, a private newspaper reported that two member medical team from the Police Hospital in Accra, arrived in Takoradi to collect DNA samples from the families of the four kidnapped girls in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis.

The Daily Guide splashed the pictures of the girls on its front page.