Ghana: Methodist Church distances itself from gay acceptance in UK

The Methodist Church Ghana has disassociated itself from the endorsement of gays by its compatriots in the United Kingdom, following reports that the British Methodist Conference last week voted in favour of gay marriages.The Presiding Bishop of the Ghana Methodist Church, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, told a news conference on Friday in Accra that what the church in Britain was doing was contradicting the Holy Bible and reiterated the autonomy of the church in Ghana.

He said the Ghanaian Methodist Church is not bound by any decision by the British Methodist Conference decision.

Methodism has its roots in Anglicanism and was founded by, John Wesley.

Dr. Boafo said: “Same sex relationships are neither biblical teachings nor can the bible’s position be revised to support it. The Methodist Church of Ghana rejects any revisionist interpretation of the bible that seeks to make same sex relationships permissible.

“Historically, there has been no exceptions to this rule in the church and the Methodist Church Ghana dissociates itself from any decision that contradicts the teaching of the bible on sexuality and marriage.”

Aside from the religious apprehension, homosexuality is still a crime in Ghana.

The anti-gay laws are remnants from British colonial rule and Ghana remains one of 35 Commonwealth countries maintaining laws criminalizing sex between same-sex couples.