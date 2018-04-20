Ghana: MiDA names concessionaire for ECG

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has announced Meralco Consortium as the winner of the bid to manage the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) under the power compact Two agreement.The Meralco Consortium is led by the Manila Electricity Company from the Philippines.

A statement from MiDA on Thursday noted that Meralco Consortium is known to have the highest combined technical and financial score and has therefore been designated as the Preferred Bidder.

The company is said to have distribution network, which covers a third of the Philippines and serves a customer population in excess of six million.

After a review of the Compact Agreement by the Government of Ghana, some of the bidders, pulled out of the process, leaving BXC Company Limited and Meralco Consortium, resulting in the emergence of Meralco.

It is expected that negotiations will soon commence to finalise all the agreements relating to the implementation of the ECG Private SP Transaction.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation is expected to inject about 418 million dollars into ECG, whiles Meralco will invest about 500 million dollars.

This is being used by the Government of Ghana to reform the electricity distribution sector.