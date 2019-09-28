Ghana: Military officer, civilian charge over alleged coup plot

A military officer, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and a civilian Gershon Akpa have been charged with unlawful possession of firearms by Kaneshi Magistrate Court in Accra on Friday, APA has learnt here on Saturday.Colonel Gameli is a senior military officer while Akpa is a civilian employee with the Ghana Armed Forces. The two appeared before the court and were charged with possession of firearms without authority.

According to Ghanaian Times, the prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Asare toold the court presided over by Rosemond Dodua Agyari that the two belonged to an association called “Take Action Ghana” (TAG) and had planned demonstrations against the government and ostensibly to overthrow the government. The Magistrate remanded them in custody and asked the police to allow their lawyers and family members to have access to them.

The Prosecutor added that in July this year, the accused together with others, now in police custody contacted a blacksmith from Alavanyo, a local made gun manufactured community in the Volta Region, to manufacture 22 explosives, six ammunitions and five pistols for them.

They will reappear on October, 2019.

Other accused persons are Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, a medical doctor whose facility was raided by the security forces at Alajo in Accra a week ago, Donya Kafui, a blacksmith and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu who were first arrested and put before court on five charges.