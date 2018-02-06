Ghana: Minister faces Parliament over water rationing

Ghanaian Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation and the management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) are to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing on Tuesday over the an ongoing water rationing programme.The Minister, Kofi Adda, and Management of GWCL are expected to brief the Committee on the water situation in the country and also outline plans put in place to address the problem.

The company recently cited the dry season and the pollution of the country’s water bodies as the cause of the water shortage.

The Chairman of the Works and Housing Committee of the Parliament, Nana Amoako, told Citi News that all the Committee is seeking is disclosure on the real state of affairs.

“We want to know from them the measures they have put in place and what is causing this water shortage. We want to really find out from them because sometimes, we have to really hear from their side what is really happening over there,” he added.

The GWCL in January announced that water supply to most parts of the country will be rationed to ensure equitable distribution owing to the dry season and effects of pollution resulting from illegal mining.