Ghana: Ministry debunks rumours on hosting right of AWCON

The Communications Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Elvis Adjei-Baah, has debunked reports that Ghana has been stripped of the hosting right of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).This follows widespread reports on Sunday that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped the nation of the hosting right of this year’s AWCON.

The Director of Communications has vehemently denied the report in an interview with Happy FM Sports on Monday.

He explained that his outfit has not received any communique to that effect.

“We haven’t received any official letter from CAF saying we have been stripped off of the 2019 AWCON. If there has been a change in the hosting plan, I believe we should be the first to be notified.

“The Liaison team is also saying they haven’t received any official letter from CAF either. We can’t deal with rumours. I only know Ghana has the right to host the AWCON,” he said.

He added that until CAF writes to us, Ghana is still the host of the competition.

“I believe Ghana is ready to host this tournament. I will be surprised if CAF takes the hosting right from us. We are trying to contact CAF to find out if such news is true or not. The Liaison team are working on it,” he added.

The eight-team tournament is scheduled to take place from 17 November, 2018 to December 1, 2018, but Ghana appears not fully ready looking at the rate of preparation.