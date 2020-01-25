Ghana Mission in China calls for restriction on visit to China

Published on 25.01.2020 at 12h21 by APA News

Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena, has called for restriction

of visit to China by Ghanaians in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the Asian

country, APA has learnt here on Saturday.According to state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper report, Dr. Dwamena said the health

alert had become necessary following the rise in the death toll of the people, who have

contracted the disease and the measures being adopted by the Chinese authorities to

contain the virus.

Ghana’s businesses have found China as their business destination where they import wares

and other materials into the country.

On their part, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have raised concern over

the outbreak of the SARS and cautioned its members to be alert.

The President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, indicated that due to modernization, importers

of Chinese products usually make their order through the internet and get the good shipped

to them without going to China because the importers have long standing relationships with

the manufacturers in China.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has issued alert on the outbreak of the virus that is

airborne and transmitted from human to human and that it has increased surveillance at

the borders and other entry points to ensure that the virus was not smuggled into the country.

So far five countries, including the United States of America, Japan, United Kingdom and

South Korea have reported confirmed cases of the virus.

China had experienced the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic

in 2002 and 2003 in which more than 8,000 people were affected worldwide and 800 died.

Coronavirus has forced the government of China to lock down 10 cities with total population

of 33 million, following the detection of the virus from seafood.