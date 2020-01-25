Ghana Mission in China calls for restriction on visit to China

Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, Dr. Charles Dwamena, has called for restriction
of visit to China by Ghanaians in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the Asian
country, APA has learnt here on Saturday.According to state-owned Daily Graphic newspaper report, Dr. Dwamena said the health
alert had become necessary following the rise in the death toll of the people, who have
contracted the disease and the measures being adopted by the Chinese authorities to
contain the virus.
Ghana’s businesses have found China as their business destination where they import wares
and other materials into the country.
On their part, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) have raised concern over
the outbreak of the SARS and cautioned its members to be alert.
The President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng, indicated that due to modernization, importers
of Chinese products usually make their order through the internet and get the good shipped
to them without going to China because the importers have long standing relationships with
the manufacturers in China.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service has issued alert on the outbreak of the virus that is
airborne and transmitted from human to human and that it has increased surveillance at
the borders and other entry points to ensure that the virus was not smuggled into the country.
So far five countries, including the United States of America, Japan, United Kingdom and
South Korea have reported confirmed cases of the virus.
China had experienced the spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic
in 2002 and 2003 in which more than 8,000 people were affected worldwide and 800 died.
Coronavirus has forced the government of China to lock down 10 cities with total population
of 33 million, following the detection of the virus from seafood.