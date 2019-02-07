Ghana: MP visits election violence victims

Published on 07.02.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawso West Wuogon Constituency in

the Greater Accra Region, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, on Wednesday

visited gunshot victims in the just-ended elections which brought her

to Parliament.She visited the 37 Military Hospital, where some of the victims, who suffered severe

gunshot wounds were receiving treatment and presented some undisclosed sums

of moneys to them and wished them speedy recovery.

Ms. Alhassan, who went to the hospital in the company of some members of the

ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), noted that she had forgiven the minority members

of Parliament for labeling her as a “bloody widow”.

The calling of the widow “bloody” has, however, attracted various public discussion,

putting the minority MPs responsible for the comments in bad position.

“I don’t know what their interest is, but I will say that I have forgiven them and I ask

our good Lord to forgive all of them. Time will heal my wounds and time will tell my

story,” she added.