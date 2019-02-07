Ghana: MP visits election violence victims

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawso West Wuogon Constituency in
the Greater Accra Region, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan, on Wednesday
visited gunshot victims in the just-ended elections which brought her
to Parliament.She visited the 37 Military Hospital, where some of the victims, who suffered severe
gunshot wounds were receiving treatment and presented some undisclosed sums
of moneys to them and wished them speedy recovery.
Ms. Alhassan, who went to the hospital in the company of some members of the
ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), noted that she had forgiven the minority members
of Parliament for labeling her as a “bloody widow”.
The calling of the widow “bloody” has, however, attracted various public discussion,
putting the minority MPs responsible for the comments in bad position.
“I don’t know what their interest is, but I will say that I have forgiven them and I ask
our good Lord to forgive all of them. Time will heal my wounds and time will tell my
story,” she added.