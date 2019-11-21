Ghana mulls national shrine for traditional gods

Ghana’s Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs minister, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi has announced that the government was seriously considering building a national shrine for local gods following request by some traditional priests.The minister told the media in Accra on Wednesday that the demand would not be out of order, as Muslims have a national mosque with a national cathedral under construction.

However, members of the public have been up in arms against the proposal, many of them questioning the rationale behind.