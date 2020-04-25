Ghana: Muslims urged to adhere to COVID-19 directive amid Ramadan

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, has admonished the Muslim community in Ghana to adhere to the directive of the coronavirus infection as they go through Ramadan fast.According to him, while Muslims were expected to go through all the daily steps of Ramadan, they should on alert and not lose sight of the existing directives and safety health protocols that have been recommended to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

The respected National Chief Imam who chalked 101 years on Thursday was quoted by local media as saying that he is optimistic that the Muslim community would go through the one month Ramadan fast peacefully, safely and come spiritually sound.

He therefore reminded all Muslim to be guided by ban on all forms of religious and social gatherings and pleaded with them to strictly adhere to the directives in order not fall victim to the law.

“In performing ablution, we should wash our hands with soap first before we go through the process”, state-owned Daily Graphic quoted Sheikh Sharubutu as saying on Saturday.

This is the first time Muslims in Ghana are observing the Ramadan without going to Mosque and therefore have to perform their individual prayers in their respective homes.