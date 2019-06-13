Ghana nabs eight suspected kidnappers

Published on 13.06.2019 at 12h21 by APA News

Eight persons have been arrested in Ghana for allegedly kidnapping two

Canadian teenagers in Kumasi, APA has learnt on Thursday.The suspects were arrested in an operation on Wednesday morning that led to the

rescue of the kidnapped girls, who were in the country on a volunteer mission.

The suspects, including three Nigerians were picked up at Kenyasi, a suburb of

Kumasi, at dawn on Wednesday, following security intelligence, the Minister of

Information, Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told journalists in Accra on Wednesday.

The minister did not give the names of the suspects for security reasons.

The operation was carried out by the Ghanaian security operatives without the

support of any foreign intelligence.

He said the National Security, the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana

Police Service, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), the Special Weapons

and Tactics Team and the Defence Intelligence were the agencies that were

deplored to rescue the girls and arrest the suspects.

The entire operation to rescue the ladies, according to the minister, lasted

for only 25 minutes, adding that there were shots from two Nigerians who

were guarding the two Canadian ladies.

Mr. Nkrumah said the rescued ladies had been flown to Accra for

evaluation.