Ghana: NAM1 faces 61-count charge

The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) was on Tuesday slammed with 61 charges in the criminal for allegedly swindling people.Mr. Appiah Mensah has been accused of defrauding about 16,000 persons of GH¢1.68 billion ($307 million) in the name of investing their monies. He was initially charged with 16 counts of different offences, but he has now been changed with 61-count charges.

The charges include defrauding by false pretenses, abetment to defraud by false pretenses, carrying deposit business without a licence, abetment of sale of minerals without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, abetment to the unlawful deposit-taking, unlawful deposit-taking and money laundering.

NAM1 is currently on a GH¢1 billion ($270 million) bail granted by an Accra Circuit Court and is expected to return on the 23rd of October 2019.

Mensah, who was late last year declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and Interpol, was later discovered to be languishing in Dubai prison for allegedly defrauding a businessman in that country.

He was later released and arrived in Ghana on July 11, 2019.

Mensah was later was picked up by security operatives at the Kotoka International Airport and sent to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogation and prosecution.