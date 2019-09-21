Ghana names 10-member contingent to IAAF Championship in Doha

The Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) has named a 10-member contingent for the International Athletics Amateurs Federation (IAAF) championship slated for Doha, Qatar from 27 September to 6 October.The contingent includes the team which participated in the just ended All- Africa Games in Morocco which won gold in the 4x100m.

They include sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah who secured a place in the world championship, clocking 10.01 seconds in the 100m and 20.08 seconds in the 200m earlier this year to compete for the men’s 100m event.

The women’s 4x100m relay team would also participate in the world event after returning from Yokohama World Championship relay early this year.

However two athletes who made the country proud by meeting the standards of world triple jump and sprint could not make it to Doha due to injury.

They are Nadia Eke and Josephine Anokye.