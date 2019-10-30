Ghana names squad for AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa

The Coach of Ghana Black Stars Thomas Kwesi Appiah has named a 23-man squad for two 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches to be played next month, APA learns here Wednesday.Ghana will host Bafana Bafana of South Africa at home on Thursday 14th November, 2019 at the Cape Coast Stadium, before travelling to São Tomé and Príncipe to face their national team on Monday 18th November.

Coach Appiah, who retained his job after poor showing at the Cup of Nations in Egypt, has handed call ups to a number of players, including former Hearts of Oak forward Torric Jibril, Spain based duo Iddrisu Baba and Mohammed Salisu, as well as German based Christopher Antwi Adjei.

Captain Andre Ayew (Swansea) Mubarak Wakaso (Alvez), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko) and Andy Yiadom, who were all in the Black Stars squad that featured in the last AFCON tournament in Egypt, have all been named in the squad with Harrison Afful also making a return to the squad.

The Black Stars are expected to begin training in Cape Coast from Monday 11 November, 2019 with the team expected to hold one training session a day.

The Black Stars are in Group C of the qualifiers alongside South Africa, São Tomé and Príncipe, and Sudan for the tournament, which will be hosted by Cameroon in 2021.