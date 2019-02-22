Ghana: NDC to elect presidential candidate Saturday

About 280,000 members of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to take part in a nationwide election to select its presidential candidate.The successful candidate to be chosen among seven contestants, will lead the party in its bid to recapture political power in the 2020 general elections.

The party members contesting include former President John Dramani Mahama; Mr. Alban Kingsford Bagbin, second deputy Speaker of Parliament; Professor Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies; Mr. Sylvester Mensah, former chief executive officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme; Mr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah; former trade minister; and Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu, a businessman.

Local media reports on Friday said that necessary measures have been put in place for the Ghanaian Electoral Commission (EC) to supervise the election, which will be conducted in all the constituency offices of the party.

The Daily Graphic reported on Friday that Mr. Peter Otukonor, deputy general secretary of the party, has confirmed that all is ready for the party to go to the polls on Saturday.

Meanwhile, political pundits are on the lookout for the election, which will also serve as a litmus test for the party, which has just been hit by the death of a member from political vigilantism.