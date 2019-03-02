Ghana: NDC vigilantes surrender to the police over killing

Three members of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vigilante group in Ashanti Region “the Hawks” have surrendered themselves to the police in Ashanti Region following shooting incident which occurred at the regional NDC office some weeks ago, APA has learnt here.On February 18, this year, there was an attack at the Ashanti Regional (NDC) office in Kumasi which left Wasihu Idrisu dead and another injured during a crucial meeting by the National Executives of the party with Ashanti Regional Executives to iron out some differences between two factions within the party.

After the incident , the Ashanti Regional Police Command declared 13 persons wanted over the shooting and killing at party office in the region which included one Sani Mohammed alias Commando, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule, Petit, Akon, Fayiz, Mallam, Rock, Hussein Barri alias ‘Warrior’, Midjima, Damos and Abu Taliban.

However after intensive search by the police without any positive result, three of the wanted suspects, Wayo, Rock and Petit voluntarily surrendered to police according to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Godwin Ahianyo who addressed the media in Kumasi on Friday.

Explaining further, Ahianyo said the 3 suspects have been detained to assist the police in investigations into the matter and appealed to those on the run to also surrender for their own good or would face the consequences upon their arrest.

He added that the 3 suspects would put before the law court on Monday February 4, 2018.

It would recalled that on February 18, 2019 one person was shot dead and another sustained injuries following a disagreement between two individuals belonging to different vigilante groups in the opposition party.