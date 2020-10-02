Ghana-Nigeria Business Council celebrates 60 years of Nigeria’s Independence

The Ghana-Nigeria Business Council has celebrated 60 years of Nigeria’s Independence.The Council said in a statement to mark the anniversary that “Our big brother has won many victories over the years and they continue to be the beacon and light of our continent.

“Today (Thursday) We celebrate the land of Nigeria – rich in resources, fruit and vast beauty.

“We celebrate the culture of Nigeria – its vibrancy, influence and identity of the nation.

“We celebrate the brilliant people of Nigeria – hard-working Nigerians who are unapologetically proud of their country and remain ambassadors of the great nation.

“We celebrate Nigeria as our big brother and one of the major powerhouses on the continent,” the Council said.

According to the Council, Ghana and Nigeria have always loved each other and today despite all challenges are growing from strength to strength.

“We want to spend this time in celebrating all things great and victorious of our brother Nigeria,” the Chairman of Ghana-Nigeria Business Council, Mr. Reginald Laryea, said.