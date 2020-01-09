Ghana-Nigeria trade war sends jitters in Accra

The leadership in Ghana has expressed disquiet over the ongoing so-called trade war with Nigerian traders and called for urgent steps to resolve the escalating crisis before it causes further damage to relations between the two countries.President Nana Akufo Addo said trade hostilities between the traders of the two countries have led to untold economic meltdowns but assured his compatriots that talks are ongoing to resolve the issue.

He urged Ghanaian traders to desist from locking foreign-owned shops as has been the case since last month, contrary to the law.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Jubilee House to bid farewell to the outgoing Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Olufemi Michael Abikoye, Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghana will continue to open its doors to Nigeria as it believes that the two countries are “friends” who can amicably resolve the ensuing challenges and foster socio-economic development.

“Some of the problems that you know about, we need to find a resolution to them as soon as possible. Trade issues, the border and our own internal problems with the Nigerians involved in Ghanaian retail business; these are matters that friends should be able to sit down and resolve. We hope that both of them are going to be resolved and brought to closure so that we can continue this social and economic development on an even and positive heel,” Akufo-Addo said.

Members of the Ghana Union Traders have been on a warpath with Nigerian traders engaged in retail trade which is against local laws for some months now, arguing the foreigners were engaged in illegal trading.