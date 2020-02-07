Ghana: Nine suspected coronavirus cases prove negative

Nine suspected cases of coronavirus have proved negative, allaying fears that the virus has affected Ghana, APA has learnt here on Friday.This means that there is no recorded case of the virus in Ghana, according to medical report by the Noguchi Medical Institute, which conducted test on nine suspects, including Chinese and Argentine who were suspected to have contracted the virus.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Dr. Daniel Asare, told state-owned Ghanaian Times that the two foreigners were diagnosed of different ailment, which he declined to disclose, but said they would be treated.

As the result of the outcome of the test, Dr. Asare said that the two foreigners, who arrived in the country on Wednesday evening exhibited suspicious symptoms.

The Chinese and the Argentine nationals allegedly live together, but each of them arrived in Ghana on different dates and had been tested for meningitis before they were quarantined for the suspected coronavirus.

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Health has designated two hospitals – the Accra Ridge Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for possible treatment, while Noguchi Medical Research Institute has trained health personnel for that purpose.

The virus is reported to have killed more than 400 people in China and affected severally in the Asian country. It has also spread to Hong Kong and other countries outside Asia.