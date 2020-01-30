Ghana: Obuasi mine resumes operation

Published on 30.01.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

The AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi gold mine has resumed operations

after about four years of inactivity, APA learns here on Thursday.The mine has poured out its first gold after it underwent some maintenance,

following over 100 years of operations in the country.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the official ceremony in

Obuasi, the gold endowed city in the Ashanti Region.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo said that he expected an economic turnaround

within the Obuasi Municipality and other host communities where Anglogold Ashanti

operates.

The President indicated that the commemoration of the first gold pour of the

AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine after it suspended operations five years ago

must be of great benefit to Ghana’s mining sector.

“The shutdown of the mine brought in its wake severe levels of hardship to a

Community, whose major preoccupation is mining. Employees, both direct and

indirect, felt the brunt of the closure, with equally devastating effects to several

actors along the value chain, be they mine support service companies, security

and telecommunications providers or financial institutions,” he added.