Ghana: Opposition MPs snub bye-election winner

Ghana’s opposition MPs on Tuesday walked out of parliament in protest as Mrs Lydia Seyram Alhassan was being sworn in as the representative for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra.Parliamentarians of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said they would not want to be associated with the process because the conduct of the bye-election was a dent on Ghana’s democratic credentials.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, told the House their boycott was in solidarity with the victims of the violence that occurred at the La Bawaleshie polling centre which occurred last Thursday.

“In support of our comrades and citizens that were unnecessarily hurt and brutally assaulted, I am sorry to say that with your indulgence, our side of the house cannot be here to witness this swearing in,” he said amid cheers from his colleague Minority MPs.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, however, went ahead and swearcMrs. Alhassan into office.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Adwoa Sarfo expressed her disappointment at the stance of the Minority, saying that the swearing in was in line with the constitution of Ghana.

“We will not be perturbed by the absence of the other side. Business will continue as usual,” she said amid cheers from the Majority.

She added that the House will continue with the business for the day.

The last Thursday Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election which was to elect a new member of parliament following the demise of late Emmanuel Agyarko was characterized by violence resulting in injuries to 16 people with some of them sustaining gunshot wounds.

The NDC withdrew from the bye-election claiming vigilante group Invincible Force believed to be aligned to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were behind the attack.

Well-meaning Ghanaians and the international community have condemned the violence and called on the government to bring the perpetrators to book.